Capital Ship Management to get ABS decarbonization notations for MR newbuilds ​​​​​​​

October 6, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

In an industry first, Greece-based ship management company Capital Ship Management (CAPITAL) is to secure ABS notations recognizing investment in decarbonization technologies for its newbuild orders for medium-range (MR) tankers.

Image Courtesy: Capital Ship Management

ABS developed the notations with Capital’s input during their program of new construction projects.

The HVSC-ready notation is for vessels equipped for high voltage shore connection systems to be installed in the future, and the wind-assist ready notation is for vessels equipped for wind-assist equipment to be installed onboard.

The notations, which can be applied to any vessel type, were developed to support industry decarbonization efforts and recognize sustainability investments.

“It is great to be able to reward Capital’s forward-thinking approach with these notations and we are proud to be able to support them on their decarbonization journey,” Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, said.

“At Capital, innovation and technological progress are key drivers when we look to order new vessels. We would like to thank ABS for recognizing our efforts to challenge established design concepts and hope that in doing so others will join the path towards decarbonization sooner,” Nikolas Vaporis, Chief Technical Officer, Capital, commented.

The Capital Group currently controls 103 vessels including 56 tankers, nine LNG carriers, 38 containerships and 4 bulk carriers with a total gross tonnage of 7 million tons. The fleet includes vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners.