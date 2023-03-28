CCS grants AiP for world’s 1st VLGC with carbon capture system

March 28, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

China Classification Society (CCS) has issued approval in principle (AiP) to Jiangnan Shipbuilding (Group) for a new low-carbon emission very large gas carrier (VLGC) equipped with a carbon capture (CCUS) system.

China Classification Society

In response to the trend of low carbonization of the shipping industry, Jiangnan Shipbuilding and No. 711 Institute of CSSC jointly developed this VLGC provided with CCUS system.

The conceptual design of this VLGC is based on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel ship type with the largest cargo capacity in the world, according to the company.

Credit: China Classification Society

Specifically, two Type C low-temperature carbon dioxide tanks are provided on both sides of the open deck in the cargo oil area, and the designed carbon dioxide capture rate of the CCUS system can reach over 85%.

CCS has conducted in-depth research and detailed assessment on aspects including the overall design, ship layout, carbon dioxide capture and storage systems, ship waste heat utilization, power load assessment, and ship energy efficiency contribution. Furthermore, it provided all-around technical services in ship safety and system design optimization, etc.

In addition, CCS has also submitted to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) the guidelines for the calculation of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for a ship installed with the CCUS system based on the working principles and emission reduction elements of the CCUS system, as well as two proposals on revisions to the inspection and certification guidelines.

“The completed development of this new low-carbon VLGC provided with CCUS system presents an emerging technology with large emission reduction potential in addition to the traditional energy-saving & emission reduction measures and the routes of application of alternative fuel. It also lays a solid foundation for onboard application of the shipborne carbon capture system,” CCS stated.