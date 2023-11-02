Cheniere pens long-term LNG supply deal with Foran

November 2, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

U.S. Cheniere Energy’s subsidiary Cheniere Marketing has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with China’s Foran Energy Group.

Illustration; Archive; Courtesy of Cheniere

Under the SPA, Foran agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Cheniere said the deliveries will commence upon the start of commercial operations of the second train (train eight) of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project (SPL Expansion Project) in Louisiana, U.S., and are subject to, among other things, a positive final investment decision (FID) with respect to train eight.

Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO, commented: “We are pleased to build upon our existing long-term relationship with Foran, one of the fastest growing natural gas companies in China, with the signing of our second 20-year SPA that secures increased LNG volumes for Foran for the long term.”

“This 20-year SPA further supports China’s commitment to growing natural gas as a primary energy source and provides Foran with a flexible and reliable LNG solution for its operations. The SPA is also expected to support the SPL Expansion Project, and represents the first contract signed in connection with the project’s second train.”

Cheniere and Foran signed their first 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) in 2021.

To note, the SPL Expansion Project is being developed to include up to three natural gas liquefaction trains with an expected total production capacity of approximately 20 mtpa of LNG.

In 2023, Cheniere signed long-term LNG supply deals with multiple companies, including BASF and ENN.