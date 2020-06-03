China’s Shenzhen to become international LNG bunkering hub
- Business developments & projects
China will build its first liquefied natural gas bunkering center for international vessels in the city of Shenzhen as part of a deal signed on Wednesday.
The project is a joint effort that includes Yantian Port Group, state-owned energy giant PetroChina, and city gas supplier Shenzhen Gas.
The trio signed a cooperation framework deal with the Yantian district government to build the center on Wednesday, according to a statement by Yantian Port Group.
The project will be built in stages and it will use 8000-10000 cubic meter LNG bunkering vessels to supply chilled fuel to customers including large container ships.
The first phase of the bunkering hub will have a yearly capacity of 230,000 tonnes per year with the goal of expanding it to two million tonnes per annum, the statement said.
The project aims to attract more international LNG-fuelled vessels to berth at Chinese ports as well as to develop green shipping in the country as part of efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
