China’s Shenzhen to become international LNG bunkering hub

China will build its first liquefied natural gas bunkering center for international vessels in the city of Shenzhen as part of a deal signed on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony (Image: Yantian Port Group)

The project is a joint effort that includes Yantian Port Group, state-owned energy giant PetroChina, and city gas supplier Shenzhen Gas.

The trio signed a cooperation framework deal with the Yantian district government to build the center on Wednesday, according to a statement by Yantian Port Group.

The project will be built in stages and it will use 8000-10000 cubic meter LNG bunkering vessels to supply chilled fuel to customers including large container ships.

The first phase of the bunkering hub will have a yearly capacity of 230,000 tonnes per year with the goal of expanding it to two million tonnes per annum, the statement said.

The project aims to attract more international LNG-fuelled vessels to berth at Chinese ports as well as to develop green shipping in the country as part of efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.