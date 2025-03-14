Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Climate Impact and Purus Marine join forces on net-zero hydrogen supply

Climate Impact and Purus Marine join forces on net-zero hydrogen supply

Collaboration
March 14, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Renewable hydrogen investor, developer and manager Climate Impact Corporation (CIC) and shipping company Purus Marine have agreed to develop a net-zero shipping pathway for CIC’s renewable hydrogen fuels.

Courtesy of Climate Impact Corporation

As disclosed, the partnership would enable the global transport of renewable hydrogen developed by CIC’s modular hydrogen solution.

CIC, which is reportedly, developing two 10 GW projects in Australia, claimed that a partnership with Purus’ low-carbon shipping capability would position its renewable hydrogen fuels among the most sustainable fuel options available on the market.

David Green, CIC’s Chairman, said: “Demand for renewable hydrogen is powered by a desire for zero-carbon fuels, but traditional products by other producers don’t measure transport emissions when claiming to produce a truly green hydrogen product. Through this agreement with Purus, we’ve further secured a renewable-powered integrated supply chain that’s a game-changer in helping achieve our customers’ net-zero goals.”

Green underlined that affordability was at the core of both partners’ approach to shipping renewable hydrogen, adding that every decision the company made in building its modules and securing a supply chain at scale was designed to achieve a $2/kg price for its renewable hydrogen.

“Purus’ innovation in sustainable shipping, adopted alongside these technologies, allows us to maintain this focus without sacrificing affordability,” the Chairman concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles