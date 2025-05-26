Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure CMA CGM to expand foothold in Vietnam with new deep-water terminal

Business Developments & Projects
May 26, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French shipping and logistics major CMA CGM Group has signed a partnership agreement with Vietnamese port operator Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) to develop a new deep-water terminal in Haiphong, northern Vietnam.

The agreement covers the design, construction, and operation of the Lach Huyen terminals 7&8, located in Lach Huyen area in Haiphong.

As informed, the terminal will have a capacity of 1.9 million TEUs and is scheduled to open in 2028.

The project is designed to meet the sharp increase in container volumes in northern Vietnam—one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economic zones. This partnership will enable CMA CGM to secure long-term capacity in a region that has become central to Asian supply chains due to its rapid industrial and logistics development, the company explained.

In partnership with Saigon Newport Corporation, the Lach Huyen 7&8 container terminal represents a total investment of $600 million, as per CMA CGM.

Having been present in Vietnam since 1989, CMA CGM is also a co-owner of the Gemalink terminal in Cai Mep and the Vietnam International Container Terminal in Ho Chi Minh City.

In related news, CMA CGM recently started building a new zero-emission inland waterway transport solution in Vietnam, featuring a 100% battery-powered electric barge and the necessary charging infrastructure that will drive its energy from a new solar farm at the deep-sea terminal of Gemalink.

According to CMA CGM, the vessel—set to enter service in 2026—will transport goods on a 180 km round trip between Binh Duong province, an industrial hub north of Ho Chi Minh City, and Cai Mep Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

