Marsa Maroc, CMA CGM finalize deal for the operation of Nador West Med terminal

Ports & Logistics
October 27, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Morocco’s port terminal management firm Marsa Maroc and CMA Terminals, a subsidiary of French container shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM Group, have moved forward to finalize an agreement for the operation of the Western Container Terminal at Nador West Med, a key strategic port on Morocco’s Mediterranean coastline.

Courtesy of Marsa Maroc

A joint-venture, owned 51% by Marsa Maroc (with voting rights) and 49% by CMA Terminals, subject to regulatory approvals, will manage and develop the abovementioned terminal.

Operational from 2027, the terminal will offer an annual handling capacity of 1.8 million TEUs, positioning itself as a major transshipment hub in the Mediterranean and reinforcing Morocco’s integration into global maritime trade routes.

To remind, the Tanger Med Group and CMA CGM signed a framework agreement a year ago to equip and operate for 25 years a 750-meter section of quay and 35 hectares of yard within the Nador West Med container terminal.

Marsa Maroc and CMA Terminals have now signed a partnership agreement for CMA Terminals’ entry into the capital of the company holding the concession for the Western Container Terminal of Nador West Med. The deal is subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

Gradually coming into service starting from 2027, the terminal will feature 900 meters of quay length, a draft of 18 meters, and 37.5 hectares of yard area, extending over a total surface of 60 hectares. Once fully equipped, the terminal will be fitted with 8 ship-to-shore gantry cranes (STS).

The terminal is expected to benefit both from CMA CGM’s global network, capable of generating substantial traffic flows, and from Marsa Maroc’s operational expertise and local presence.

This alliance will enable the development of an advanced terminal at Nador West Med, meeting the highest international standards of performance and connectivity. Located near the Strait of Gibraltar, in Betoya Bay, at the mouth of the Kert River, the Nador West Med port enjoys significant geographical advantages that complement the terminals operated by the CMA CGM Group across the Western Mediterranean.

