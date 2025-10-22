Vantage Drilling’s Tungsten Explorer drillship; Credit: Greg Williams
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Cronos nexus unbound: Egypt and Cyprus put pen to paper for gas field development

Cronos nexus unbound: Egypt and Cyprus put pen to paper for gas field development

Exploration & Production
October 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

With the aim of strengthening energy security through strategic collaboration, Egypt and Cyprus have inked multiple commercial agreements for a natural gas project, which will forge an energy bond between the two countries, enabling Cypriot gas to reach Egypt’s infrastructure.

Vantage Drilling’s Tungsten Explorer drillship; Credit: Greg Williams

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and Cyprus’ Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry have confirmed the signing of three commercial agreements for the exploitation of the Cronos natural gas field, named after the god of time in ancient Greek mythology. This step has been taken to enable the export of natural gas from the field off the coast of Cyprus through Egypt.

The commercial agreements were signed in the presence of George Papanastasiou, Cyprus’ Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, and Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt, by representatives of the operators of the facilities in Egypt, the Egyptian State Natural Gas Company (EGAS) alongside Eni and TotalEnergies, which together constitute the licensed consortium of Block 6.

These trade agreements come as a follow-up to the host government agreement penned in Egypt in February 2025 between Egypt and the Eni-TotalEnergies consortium for the development of hydrocarbons in Block 6 of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus. Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources also signed an initial tariff agreement for the Cronos project with Eni and TotalEnergies.

Related Article

Badawi affirmed that the signing of these agreements marks the culmination of the understandings between Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus, aimed at enhancing cooperation between the countries to accelerate the connection of the Cypriot gas fields to Egypt’s infrastructure.

An agreement covering offshore handling, processing, and transportation for the Cronos field project has been inked by Mahmoud Abdel Hamid, Chairman of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), together with Francesco Gasparri, President of IOEC Production, a subsidiary of Eni, Alessandro Gelmetti, Managing Director at Eni Cyprus, and Pascal Breant, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Egypt and Cyprus for Exploration and Production.

The Cronos gas field was discovered in 2022 using the Tungsten Explorer drillship and appraised in February 2024. A deal signed earlier this year sets a framework to allow the gas to be processed in the existing Zohr facilities offshore Egypt and then liquefied in the Damietta LNG plant for export to European markets.

Following the approval of the development and production plan and the final investment decision by the end of 2025, the first gas production from the field is expected in 2027. This is anticipated to substantially contribute to strengthening the energy security of the region and promoting the Eastern Mediterranean as a strategic energy hub.

“The signing of the three commercial agreements constitutes another milestone on the path to the commercial exploitation of the ‘Cronos’ deposit and practical proof of the close cooperation between Cyprus and Egypt,” highlighted Cyprus’ Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles