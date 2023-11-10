Deep Wind Offshore and Hy2gen form green hydrogen partnership

November 10, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Deep Wind Offshore has joined forces with the hydrogen company Hy2gen to produce green hydrogen from offshore wind.

Source: Deep Wind Offshore

“The combination of offshore wind and hydrogen has got massive potential. It is not possible to achieve net zero without green energy carriers, who will need a massive amount of renewable energy,” said Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore.

According to Deep Wind Offshore, one of the main challenges with offshore wind development is access and capacity in power grid.

In combination with hydrogen, these challenges are removed, said the company, since the power from offshore wind can be used directly in the production of green energy carriers.

This is one of the drivers for the cooperation agreement with Hy2gen, Deep Wind Offshore said.

“Using energy carriers such as hydrogen is undoubtedly the most effective way to reduce CO2 emissions from industry and the transport sectors. This also resonates with the EU’s climate target, that 42 per cent of hydrogen in industry must come from renewable energy sources by 2030,” said Hege Økland, General Manager of Hy2gen Norway.

Norway aims to award 30 GW of offshore wind by 2040. Should 16 GW be converted to ammonia, which is produced from green hydrogen, for use in maritime fuel, it could cut 100% of Norway’s total maritime emissions of 10 million tons of CO2 annually, according to Deep Wind Offshore.

Deep Wind Offshore, owned by Knutsen Gruppen, Haugaland Kraft, Sunnhordland Kraftlag, and Octopus Energy, is an international developer and owner of offshore wind projects, with headquarters in Haugesund.

The company has a presence in Sweden and South Korea and aims to turn 10 GW into 10 TWh net capacity within ten years.

When it comes to Hy2gen, the company develops, finances, builds, and operates facilities for the production of green hydrogen and hydrogen-based products such as ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel, or methanol.

The company currently has operations in Europe, Canada, and the USA.