Home Subsea DeepOcean and Saudi partner to form joint venture for subsea work in Middle East

Business Developments & Projects
November 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has signed a heads of terms agreement with Saudi Arabia-based Jana Marine Services to establish a joint venture company that will offer integrated subsea solutions to the offshore energy industry in the Middle East.

Source: DeepOcean

To be named JADE Subsea Services, the joint venture plans to enter into a five-year charter agreement with Jana Marine for a newbuild DP2 hybrid diving support vessel (DSV) capable of performing subsea construction, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and dive support activities, with options for extension.

“Jana Marine brings a newbuild vessel, marine expertise and deep local knowledge to the partnership. We contribute our subsea services capabilities, technology and specialist engineering. Together, this partnership will offer the offshore oil and gas industry in the Middle East region a highly competitive and fully integrated subsea services solution,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

“Jana Marine has an extensive operating track record and alignment with Saudi Arabia’s localization program, so we look forward to embarking on this collaboration.”

The 98-meter-long vessel, named Jana 201, is currently under construction in China by Jana Marine. It will be equipped with hybrid power coming from two 800 kW batteries which can be used on a standalone basis or in conjunction with the seven 1,800 kW gensets.

The vessel will feature a 12-man Drass-supplied saturation diving system, along with two air diving spreads and a light work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV).  It will also be outfitted with a 100-ton crane and accommodation for up to 120 personnel.

Built to meet the specifications of oil majors in the Arabian Gulf, it is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2026.

“Our strategy is to continue expanding our fleet for carrying out topside and subsea inspections, repair and maintenance of offshore oil and gas installations. We will provide purpose-built offshore support vessels and equipment, while DeepOcean brings their specialist subsea competence which is renowned globally. We look forward to jointly offering this in the Middle East through our JV partnership,” said Mohammad AlSubaie, CEO at Jana Marine.

To remind, DeepOcean entered the Middle East region in May through the acquisition of subsea service player Shelf Subsea. Furthermore, the company’s vessel Oriental Dragon is currently operating in Saudi Arabia and DeepOcean has also opened an office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

