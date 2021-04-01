DeepOcean charters Volstad’s Volantis vessel

April 1, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Volstad Maritime has secured a contract with subsea services provider DeepOcean for the Volantis vessel.

Volantis vessel (Courtesy of DeepOcean)

Under the contract, the subsea construction vessel Volantis will continue the work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico region throughout 2021, with options for 2022 attached.

Tor Erik Andersen, Commercial Director at Volstat, said: “We’re very pleased to continue the relationship with DeepOcean and delighted to support them further with an extension to the Volantis contract. Volantis combined with the DeepOcean equipment makes for a highly workable and competitive package, and we wish them all the best with the remainder of 2021”.

The Volantis is a dynamically positioned multi-role subsea construction vessel, which incorporates a 150te Active Heave Compensated subsea crane.

The vessel is permanently mobilised with an Installer Work Class ROV and Seaeye Panther XT III A Work Class ROV, which can be launched and recovered in high sea states.