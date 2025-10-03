Living Stone cable installation vessel at sea, with wind turbines in the background
Back to overview
Home Wind Farms DEME to install inter-array cables on new German offshore wind farm

DEME to install inter-array cables on new German offshore wind farm

Business & Finance
October 3, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME has secured a contract for the transport and installation of inter-array cables on the 900 MW Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, owned by RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%).

Living Stone cable installation vessel at sea, with wind turbines in the background
Photo source: DEME Group

Under the contract, the Belgian offshore construction specialist will transport and install a total of 124 kilometers of inter-array cables that will connect all 60 wind turbine foundations to the project’s offshore substation. The scope of work for DEME includes all the engineering, preparation and supporting activities.

The work will start towards the end of 2027, when DEME will deploy its cable installation vessel Living Stone, as well as additional supporting equipment.

The company said on October 2 that this was a “sizable” contract, which at DEME means a contract value between €50 million and €150 million.

Nordseecluster B is the second phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project in Germany, located some 50 kilometers north of the island of Juist.

The first phase, the 660 MW Nordseecluster A, is already under construction with foundation installation underway.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshorewind.

Both phases will feature Vestas 15 MW wind turbines.

Installation of 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines on the first phase is expected to start in 2026, with Nordseecluster A beginning commercial operation in early 2027.

Wind turbine installation for the 900 MW Nordseecluster B is expected to commence in 2028, with commercial operation planned for the beginning of 2029.

Once completed, the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster is planned to generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1.6 million German households.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles