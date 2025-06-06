DNV: Ageing fleet drives surge in number of maritime incidents

Back to overview
Safety
June 6, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Maritime safety incidents rose by 42% between 2018 and 2024, driven mainly by risks linked to an ageing fleet and machine damage/failure, according to the report, ‘Maritime Safety Trends 2014-2024 – Preparing for future risks,’ by classification society DNV.

The dataset, provided by Lloyd’s List Intelligence, contained more than 2,200 recorded casualty incidents per year since 2021, DNV said, adding that machinery damage/failure was responsible for the highest number of cases in all years.

As disclosed, the data shows a correlation between vessel age and operational reliability, with incidents involving vessels more than 25 years old accounting for 41% of all reported cases, up from 32% in 2014. Across all age groups, machinery damage/failure incidents allegedly grew by 20% in 2024.

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime, stated: “As freight rates surged in a tonne-miles driven market, many shipowners delayed scrapping older vessels, which put seafarers, cargo and the environment at greater risk. The industry must act decisively to improve safety standards amid an ageing fleet. This includes upgrading fire suppression systems, enforcing stricter maintenance, boosting seafarer training, and ensuring regulatory compliance. We must also support seafarers with adequate rest and shore leave.”

Among other findings, the report noted a rise in fire and explosion incidents, with a 42% increase in the past four years.

DNV revealed that the passenger and ferry segments recorded the highest number of casualty incidents over the monitored period, also highlighting the growing impact of geopolitical instability on maritime safety, with war loss casualty incidents reportedly increasing from 12 in 2023 to 51 in 2024.

It is also worth mentioning that, as per the report, casualties from collisions, groundings, and sinkings have decreased by 26% compared to 2014 levels.

Øystein Goksøyr, Head of Department Safety, Risk and Systems at DNV Maritime, commented: “To mitigate future risks, there is a need for thorough risk-assessments in the development of new technologies, particularly in areas where regulation is lacking or non-existent. Integrating the human element alongside technological advancements significantly improves safety outcomes. This means updating and enhancing safety protocols, alongside improved crew training.”

