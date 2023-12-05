DNV okays DSIC’s LCO2 FSIU and LCO2 carrier designs

December 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society DNV has awarded two Approval in Principle (AiP) certificates to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) for the design of a 50,000cbm floating liquefied CO2 (LCO2) storage and injection unit (FSIU) and a 20,000cbm LCO2 carrier.

DNV

As informed, the AiPs were signed at the Marintec China exhibition. According to DNV, they confirmed the general feasibility of the conceptual designs.

They follow earlier projects by the shipyard, such as the design development of the world’s first 7,500cbm LCO2 tanker currently under construction to DNV class.

To remind, Northern Lights, a joint venture (JV) of energy majors Shell, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, ordered three LNG-powered, wind-assisted LCO2 carriers.

The vessels’ key features include pressurized cargo tanks designed for the transportation of liquefied CO2, contributing to a reduced carbon intensity compared to conventional alternatives. The shipyard launched the construction of the two LNG-powered, wind-assisted CO2 carriers in November 2022.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago Keel laid for Northern Lights’ LNG-powered LCO2 carrier duo Posted: 7 months ago

Recently, Northern Lights informed that the construction of the first two ships has surged past the 60% completion mark.

Related Article Posted: 5 days ago Northern Lights’s LCO2 carrier pair hits 60% completion milestone Posted: 5 days ago

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is widely regarded as an important element of the energy transition, which will play an indispensable role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping.

While the deployment of CCS technology is still in its early stages, with only around 40 million tonnes of CO2 currently captured annually, a large number of LCO2 transport vessels, storage and injection units are likely to be required in the future to scale up the sector.

“We are delighted to award AiPs to DSIC for their innovative designs, poised to propel the global CCS value chain with shipping as its focal point. Throughout the comprehensive review process, DNV has leveraged its worldwide expertise and resources in liquefied CO2 transportation, as well as carbon capture, utilization, and storage. We eagerly anticipate continuing our steadfast support for DSIC in bringing these designs to the market,” stated Norbert Kray, Regional Manager Greater China at DNV Maritime.