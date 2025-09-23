Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Dolphin Drilling’s 35-year-old rig returning to its North Sea gig

Dolphin Drilling’s 35-year-old rig returning to its North Sea gig

Operations & Maintenance
September 23, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Scotland-headquartered offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has confirmed the return of a 1990-built semi-submersible rig, which it acquired from Transocean, to the North Sea, where it will resume its assignment in UK waters.

Paul B Lloyd Jr. rig; Source: Dolphin Drilling

The Paul B. Loyd Jr. (PBLJ) rig, which joined Dolphin’s fleet in 2024 after leaving Transocean’s rig fleet, has completed its five-year special periodic survey (SPS) in Ølen, Norway.

The rig owner claims that the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) will now go back to the UK North Sea to continue operations with Harbour Energy.

Previously, the rig finished the Brodgar well, delivered two appraisal wells, and a development well before being moored up at the Caledonia field to undertake permanent plug and abandonment (P&A) operations.

While the North Sea operator has booked the rig through to February 2028, the company also has another five one-year extension options at its disposal to prolong the semi-submersible’s stay.

With an enhanced Aker H-4.2 design, the mid-water harsh-environment rig, which is capable of operating at a maximum water depth of 600 meters, entered service in 1990 after being built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Recently, Dolphin Drilling obtained a letter of intent for another rig, which could bring approximately $58 million for an assignment that would begin in the second half of 2026.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles