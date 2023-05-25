Early Bird tickets for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023 now available!

May 25, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Great news! Tickets for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023 (OEEC) are now available for purchase! OEEC takes place on 28 & 29 November 2023 in RAI Amsterdam. Benefit from the Early Bird price and buy your ticket here to get a 25 % discount by using the code EARLYBIRD2023.

OEEC is a premier annual event that brings together professionals from the maritime and offshore energy industries. This includes experts from offshore wind, oil & gas, marine energy, hydrogen, and more. The two-day event is an excellent opportunity to network with other professionals, do business and learn about the latest industry developments, products, and services.

Key industry players such as DEME, Damen Shipyards, Huisman, Van Oord, North Sea Port, ELA Container, Emcé Winches, Liebherr Maritime Benelux, Ampelmann, Bluestream Offshore, Atlas Professionals, DEKCMaritime, Enersea, KenzFigee, Hendrik Veder Group, Pon Power, Koedood Marine Group, MASCOT International, Spliethoff BigLift Shipping, and many others can be found on the exhibition floor.

Changing Currents

The event’s theme, “Changing Currents” will delve into each market and its supply chain. Industry leaders will discuss the opportunities and challenges in the offshore energy sector, particularly with regards to the urgent need to address climate change and energy security.

Networking & Matchmaking

Personal connections are made during social events and program breaks. The matchmaking tool also enables attendees to arrange one-on-one meetings and roundtable sessions.

Additional highlights include The Stage, StartupZone, Hydrogen Area, Marine Energy Pavilion, and more.

What does your OEEC ticket include?

By registering for OEEC, you’ll gain access to the exhibition floor, all conference sessions, networking events, and many side events.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to attend Europe’s leading event in the offshore energy industry. Register now to secure your place and take advantage of all that OEEC has to offer. Keep in mind that the early bird offer is available until 30 June 2023, so make sure to purchase your tickets on time.

