SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshore-energy.biz

July 1, 2025, by Offshore-Energy.biz

Offshore Energy has launched a summer sale with up to 50% off on advertising packages, ending on July 31. Use this opportunity to book your advertising campaign and multiply ways to increase exposure to the industry!

Get 15% off for one, 25% off for two, and 50% off for three products or more.

Contact us at [email protected] for all the prices and to hear more about the advertising options

The summer sale offer is also valid for other Navingo media brands: offshoreWIND.biz, DredgingToday.com, and NavalToday.com.

