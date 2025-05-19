Back to overview
Home Energy Transition ECSA: EU maritime strategy must bridge innovation gap, not build barriers

Transition
May 19, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

ECSA European Shipowners has received with open arms the adoption of the Szczecin Declaration on the EU Industrial Maritime Strategy, hailing it as a “strong and clear” signal that protectionism has no right to a seat at the maritime table.

Illustration; Courtesy of Navingo

At a time of increasing protectionism across the globe, ECSA believes that the declaration underscores the one crucial fact: Europe is in need of more investments to bridge the innovation gap and to make the maritime industrial cluster—the backbone of the continent’s security, economy and resilience—more competitive.

“The Szczecin Declaration puts the competitiveness of European shipping at the centre of the European maritime industrial strategy. We welcome the support for key priorities for the European Shipowners, such as the need to de-risk investments in clean fuels and technology and to maintain a fit-for-purpose regulatory and taxation framework,” commented Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General of the European Shipowners | ECSA.

The Szczecin Declaration on the EU maritime industrial strategy was signed on May 15, 2025, during the 11th International Maritime Congress in Szczecin, Poland. This was part of an informal meeting of EU maritime ministers organized by the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure.

As informed, key topics at the meeting included the development of infrastructure projects related to access to seaports (from the sea and land), as well as discussions revolving around shipbuilding, offshore, inland waterways, and road and rail links.

Per ECSA, the Szczecin Declaration puts into the spotlight the need to protect the international competitiveness of European shipping through a “fit-for-purpose” regulatory and taxation framework, and a level playing field. In addition to this, it highlights the importance of global conventions, like those agreed in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

As noted, EU Member States are urging regulatory action on fuel supply, acknowledging that the maritime transportation industry’s decarbonization hinges on the active involvement of fuel producers and suppliers. Because of this, ECSA has pushed for a binding mandate requiring suppliers to manufacture and distribute low-carbon fuels essential for the industry’s energy transition.

Concerning this, ECSA added that the declaration outlines targeted measures to de-risk clean fuel investments under the forthcoming Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP). The organization has, thus, noted that it strongly backs the use of the EU and national ETS revenues to help close the substantial cost gap between conventional and environmentally friendly fuels.

According to ECSA, during the meeting in Poland, Member States recognized the adverse effect of the strict Basel Conventional regulations on ship finance and SME companies, which are seen as the bedrock of European shipping. What is more, access to public as well as private finance was marked as “pivotal” to deliver on the green transition.

EU’s place on the shipping stage

Smooth access to sustainable fuels is of utmost importance for the shipping industry, which aims to decarbonize by 2050 under the IMO’s Net Zero Framework, with estimates suggesting that investments of approximately €40 billion anually between 2031 and 2050 are needed to achieve the climate neutrality targets.

That said, infrastructure and investments gaps are the main stumbling block, according to the Clean Maritime Fuels Platform, an industry initiative that aims to improve communication between the shipping sector and fuel producers.

Eco-friendly fuel sources, in particular, face a set of uncertainties, such as technological risks and high upfront payments. This scenario is often exacerbated by the fact producers frequently seek long-term contracts at bigger prices, while customers tend to prefer short-term commitments for smaller volumes as they are believed to carry less risk.

Additionally, European companies pioneering green technologies more often than not face the high costs without adequate incentives, unlike the scenarios that unfold in the United States and China, where ‘considerable’ subsidies do exist. This disparity has hampered the union’s ability to compete globally in green shipping innovations.

Considering the status quo, the Clean Maritime Fuels Platform has urged the European Union to incorporate renewable and low-carbon fuels into the Clean Industrial Deal, leverage STIP to de-risk critical investments that would speed up the manufacturing of eco-friendly energy sources, use the public financial support (like EU ETS) to reinforce Europe’s industrial base, and enable ports to function as energy hubs by introducing binding fuel infrastructure mandates.

