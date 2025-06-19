Digital rendering of an oil spill detection solution
Enhanced oil spill detection system launched for Brazilian waters

Technology
June 19, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

In cooperation with Brazilian provider of navigation, communication, and naval automation solutions Belga Marine, Norway-based ocean insights provider Miros has updated its oil spill detection (OSD) monitoring system for operations offshore Brazil.

Rendering of an oil spill detection solution; Source: Belga Marine

As disclosed, Miros has enhanced its OSD monitoring system to include cloud-based monitoring capabilities that are now fitted onto several production assets offshore Brazil operated by what the Norwegian firm says is a major Brazilian energy company.

According to Miros, the system ensures collaboration and communication among offshore operators, environmental regulators, and onshore stakeholders thanks to integrating Miros’ legacy technology with cyber-secure, real-time cloud-based data sharing. The Norwegian player believes this enhances environmental compliance and reduces the response time for potential oil spills.

Marius Five Aarset, CEO of Miros, said: “We are thrilled to deliver this groundbreaking solution, setting a new benchmark for digital environmental monitoring with secure, trusted data. This achievement reflects the dedication of our research and development (R&D) team and partner Belga Marine. Supporting customers in meeting their environmental obligations, while protecting Brazil’s coastline, is a privilege.

The new cloud-based solution aligns with rigorous national guidelines, ensuring the integrity and security of OSD alarms and monitoring. By creating a secure end-to-end pathway for unbiased reporting, the system delivers unparalleled transparency and reliability in environmental operations.”

Belga Marine previously disclosed that the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) introduced new guidelines relating to the integrity of OSD alarms and monitoring. These guidelines were said to be designed to reduce the risk of tampering with information or alarms from the OSD kit offshore.

For this purpose, a cloud-based add-on was planned to be installed on the monitoring software currently in use offshore Brazil, allowing data to be safely shared with multiple stakeholders in real-time. The supplementary cloud-based component introduced by the company to the existing OSD system relied on Miros’ IoT solution, Miros Cloud, which powers the new cloud-based OSD monitoring system.

The Norwegian player said that the customer feedback to the introduction of cloud-powered OSD monitoring, which is seen as a new chapter for Brazil’s offshore energy industry, has been overwhelmingly positive. With over 250 OSD systems deployed worldwide, Miros plans to deliver further enhancements to strengthen its position in environmental monitoring.

Alexandre de Carvalho, Head of Business Development at Belga Marine, said: “This achievement underscores the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing critical environmental challenges. As a Brazilian company, we are honored to modernize our customer’s OSD capabilities, ensuring sustainable operations that protect our coastline.”

The oil spill detection solution comes at an opportune time as the exploration game offshore Brazil is slated to heat up with the award of new acreage in the country’s latest oil and gas round.

Nine companies: Petrobras and the Brazilian subsidiaries of ExxonMobil, Chevron, CNPC, Petrogal, Dillianz, Karoon Energy, Shell, and Equinor, won exploration rights to 34 blocks in the country’s Foz do Amazonas, Pelotas, and Santos basins.

