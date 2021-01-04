Evergreen Marine in talks to sell and leaseback 24,000 TEU pair

January 4, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Taiwanese container shipping company Evergreen Marine has launched negotiations with an unnamed counterparty to sell and leaseback two 24,000 TEU containerships.

As disclosed, the deal would be carried out through Evergreen’s subsidiary Greencompass Marine S.A. (GMS).

“We will make further disclosure if the contract is to be confirmed,” the company said, without disclosing further details of the deal.

In September 2019, Evergreen confirmed plans to order the construction of a total of ten 23,000 TEU containerships at three separate yards, joining the elite club of 23,000+ TEU owners.

The orders were spread across South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries, which won six units, while China’s Jiangnan Shipyard and Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding secured orders for two ships each.

Evergreen said at the time that the value of the entire order stands between $ 1.4 billion and 1.6 billion.

According to the data from VesselsValue, the ships being built by Samsung feature 23,764 TEUs each, while those being built by Jiangnan and Hudong Zhonghua feature 23,000 TEUs respectively.

One more 23, 888 TEU ULCV has been listed as under construction at Jiangnan Shanghai Chnagxing. All 11 units are slated for delivery in 2022.

Data from VV further shows that the company has a total of 21 newbuilds on order, which aside from the ULCVs, include four handy containerships, two 12,000 TEU New Panamax boxships, and four 2,500 TEU Sub Panamax containerships, all scheduled for delivery in 2021.

The latest batch of 12,000 TEU ships features the F-type design, characterized by optimized hull design that reduces wave resistance, decreasing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The F-type ship is equipped with a facility to remove both sulfur oxide and nitrogen oxide exhaust gases, ballast water treatment systems, electric deck machinery, air-sealed stern shaft seals, as well as alternative maritime power (AMP). The design is compliant with the IMO EEDI (Energy Efficient Design Index) Phase III requirement.