ExxonMobil orders TechnipFMC subsea production system for Guyana project

May 9, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has secured a “large” contract by ExxonMobil to deliver a subsea production system for a recently sanctioned oil development project in Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

TechnipFMC (Illustration)

Under the contract awarded by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver the overall subsea production system for the Uaru project.

The award covers 44 subsea trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

TechnipFMC said it currently employs more than 100 Guyanese, and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of this award.

The company defines a “large” contract as being worth between $500 million and $1 billion.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We are very proud to continue our relationship with ExxonMobil Guyana through this award, which is our fifth within the Stabroek block. This is ExxonMobil Guyana’s first project utilizing our Subsea 2.0 system, which leverages our configure-to-order model to deliver on an accelerated schedule.”

To remind, ExxonMobil and its co-venturers took a final investment decision for the Uaru project on 27 April.

Italian oilfield services provider Saipem was recently given the go-ahead to proceed with the final phase of work for the $12.7 billion oil development project. In addition, Japan’s FPSO provider MODEC disclosed on 8 May that it would proceed with engineering, procurement, and construction on the Uaru FPSO.