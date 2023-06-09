Foundation, inter-array cable laying work completed at 759 MW Dutch offshore wind farm

June 9, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Share this article







Van Oord has equipped foundations at the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm with secondary steel and installed all inter-array cables, with cable burial and wind turbine installation underway at the 759 MW Dutch offshore wind farm.

Van Oord via LinkedIn

Offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution has installed all secondary steel and thus completed the wind turbine foundations. Cable-laying vessel Nexus has finished installing all inter-array cables, with cable burial still underway.

The installation of wind turbines is currently in full swing, the offshore construction company said on social media.

Van Oord, as a Balance of Plant contractor for the project, installed the first TP-less monopile at the project site in October last year and completed the installation of all 70 foundations at the beginning of this year.

For the installation of the monopiles, produced by Sif Group, Van Oord engaged DEME and its jack-up vessel Innovation.

The first of the project’s 69 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines was installed in April. Siemens Gamesa and Van Oord are using the offshore installation vessel Scylla to transport and install the turbines.

The Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm is being developed by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco. The wind farm is expected to supply the first electricity to the Dutch grid by the summer and full commissioning of the project is expected by the end of 2023.