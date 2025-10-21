Fugro completes surveys for TenneT’s 2 GW grid connection projects in Germany

Fugro LanWin1 LanWin2
October 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Fugro completed land and marine surveys for TenneT Germany’s LanWin1 and LanWin2 grid connections, which are part of the transmission system operator’s (TSO) 2 GW program.

Source: Fugro

The LanWin2 cable route required a range of onshore and nearshore investigation activities to support project development. Fugro’s new GroundIQ service enabled low-impact geophysical surveys, including electrical resistivity profiling and patented 3D ambient noise tomography, a technique that uses naturally occurring vibrations to map subsurface conditions without intrusive methods, according to the company.

The geotechnical phase involved borehole drilling and cone penetration testing (CPT) at 15 locations, including four in nearshore intertidal zones. Fugro’s ARAN 250 jack-up platform was specially configured for shallow operations, reducing seabed disturbance and minimizing environmental impact in these sensitive areas.

At sea, Fugro deployed four specialist survey vessels to meet TenneT Germany’s need for detailed engineering data to guide cable routing and installation. The Fugro Frontier, Fugro Pioneer, and Scotia conducted geophysical, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and electromagnetic crossing surveys for both LanWin1 and LanWin2 offshore grid connection projects.

Shallow geotechnical investigations were carried out by the Fugro Resolve using Blue Snake, Fugro’s geotechnical system that integrates CPT and sampling technology to acquire high-quality data safely and efficiently in a single deployment, said the company.

The data from the investigations will be delivered to TenneT Germany through Virgeo, Fugro’s cloud-based platform. The findings are said to provide insights to guide cable design, routing, and installation planning.

The LanWin1 project will include an offshore converter station in the North Sea and an onshore converter station in the region of Wesermarsch. The grid connection is planned to be commissioned in 2030.

LanWin2 will consist of an offshore converter station in the North Sea and an onshore converter station installed in the Heide region.

In September 2025, the first steel was cut for the grid connection at Dragados Offshore’s facilities in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

