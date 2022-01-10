Fugro Seacore to start surveys at Inch Cape offshore wind farm

January 10, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro Seacore is set to begin nearshore surveys at the Inch Cape offshore wind farm, located 15-22 kilometres off the Angus coastline in Scotland.

The information gathered will be used to inform detailed design work and ultimately the construction process, according to Inch Cape Offshore Limited, a joint venture between the Edinburgh-based Red Rock Power Limited and Ireland’s energy company, ESB.

Last year, Inch Cape received approval to remove the 1 GW generating capacity cap from its consent, allowing it to select the most powerful turbines on the market, possibly with ratings in excess of 15 MW within the consented parameters.

With up to 72 turbines, the offshore wind farm will be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when built, generating the equivalent of the annual demand of more than 1 million homes.

In December 2021, offshore engineering consultancy SLPE was awarded the contract to provide detailed design of wind turbine foundations for the project, after delivering the concept design six months earlier.