Future and renewable energy-oriented Duisport secures KfW IPEX-Bank funding

Ports & Logistics
August 21, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s KfW IPEX-Bank has decided to provide a total of €45 million for Duisburger Hafen AG (duisport) to be invested in the port’s infrastructure.

Courtesy of KfW IPEX-Bank

This includes both the prolongation and the increase of existing loans.

As explained, this financing is in the European Community’s interest, as duisport is not only the world’s largest inland port but also part of the Trans-European Networks (TEN) core network. The purpose of these trans-European networks is to create a modern and effective infrastructure to connect Europe’s regions and national networks.

Duisport is said to be of high strategic importance for German transport infrastructure. Among other things, the port includes the Duisburg Gateway Terminal (DGT), the first terminal in Europe to be operated completely greenhouse gas (GHG) neutral with the help of hydrogen. Opened last year, the facility is well connected to the seaports of Antwerp, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

“It is very important to us to strengthen Germany as a business location with our financings,” Aida Welker, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank, commented.

“duisport plays a central role, particularly for the German export industry.”

“The financing from KfW IPEX-Bank helps us to implement important infrastructure projects. It enables us to secure the supplies for industry and trade, strengthen Germany as an export location and improve the Duisburger Hafen’s connection to international markets,” Markus Bangen, duisport CEO, said.

Every year, more than 20,000 ships and 25,000 trains are handled in Duisburg, more than 100 million tonnes of cargo and around four million containers (TEU) are moved through the port. Duisburger Hafen has 21 docks, 10 container terminals and around 200 kilometres of its own tracks.

DGT tests climate-neutral ops

In related news, DGT began testing climate-neutral operation last month. The “enerPort II” project at the terminal will demonstrate for the first time that a terminal of this size can be operated in a climate-neutral manner using solar energy and hydrogen – while simultaneously supplying energy to neighboring districts. The tests required for commissioning the system have now begun.

“What we are now doing here at the largest container hub in the European hinterland is bold, innovative, and consistent. It can become a blueprint for other sustainable terminal projects, making it a flagship project that will have an impact far beyond Duisburg,” Bangen highlighted.

“The first hydrogen delivery took place in May, and since then, all components have been successfully tested. The grid connection has been approved, so photovoltaics and battery storage can also contribute,” Alexander Garbar, Head of Corporate Development at duisport, noted.

Ships in the port also benefit from the new infrastructure. They can be supplied with emission-free energy via shore-side power systems – a further step towards reducing CO₂ emissions in port operations.

Hydrogen ties with other ports

Back in June 2022, duisport and the Port of Amsterdam signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand their cooperation and jointly develop the hydrogen value chain and their hinterland network, marking a new phase in the partnership of two ports connected via the river Rhine.

The following year, duisport and the Port of Rotterdam revealed the next step in their partnership with a new feasibility study regarding the development of European hydrogen chains.

In November 2024, duisport and the Port of Rotterdam signed an MOU with the Portuguese Port of Sines to establish a green fuels corridor connecting Portugal with the Netherlands and Germany.

Specifically, the partnership aims to enable a renewable supply chain for green hydrogen derivatives, including ammonia, methanol, and liquid CO2.

Duisport is also cooperating with the Belgian Port of Antwerp-Bruges in the areas of the energy transition, including hydrogen supply chain, hinterland connections and infrastructure.

