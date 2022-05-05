G-tec wraps up Calvados UXO ID and clearance campaign

May 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

G-tec has completed the UXO detection and clearance campaign at the Calvados offshore wind farm in France, covering an area of more than 2,200 kilometers.

After cross-evaluation of the multi-sensor datasets, combined with historical and site data, the number of anomalies was reduced to few UXO-like targets during a collaborative iterative process by a joint team of experts from the client, G-tec and its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) partner Geomines.

The UXO-like targets were then visually inspected by an ROV spread and identified by the EOD experts aboard.

The campaign resulted in the identification of three actual UXOs, which were reported to the French authorities for safe disposal.

Calvados is being developed by Éolien Maritime France (EMF) and wpd. EMF is a joint venture between EDF Renewables, Enbridge, and CPP Investments.

MMT SWEDEN AB was appointed in August 2021 to carry out the UXO survey along the project’s export cable route.

First, a geophysical survey was conducted from the survey vessel Geofocus, and this included seabed mapping using a Multibeam Echosounder and Side Scan Sonar, as well as UXO detection using the MagWing 6.8 gradiometer frame.

The 448 MW wind farm will feature 64 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW turbines located more than 10 kilometers from the Bessin coastline and cover a total surface area of approximately 45km².

Construction started in February last year, while commissioning is expected in 2024.