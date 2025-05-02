N-Sea's subsidiary to kick off pUXO campaign offshore UK in May
May 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The Netherlands-based UXOcontrol, a subsidiary of N-Sea Group, is set to commence UXO-related scopes at a UK offshore wind farm at the beginning of May.

Source: N-Sea via LinkedIn

UXOcontrol has secured a contract to perform various UXO-related scopes on a UK wind farm both for the inter-array area as well as the export cable route corridor.

The campaign will begin with pUXO identification activities in early May, combining it with a few areas requiring non-ferrous UXO survey.

All the work will be performed by the 62-meter-long N-Sea Pathfinder, staying busy well into July, the company said.

Any required UXO clearance will be executed in a separate campaign at a later date.

A hybrid survey and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel is currently being built for N-Sea by the Dutch company Neptune Marine, with the keel laying ceremony held in January.

N-Sea also recently signed a seven-year framework agreement for rapid response maintenance and repair of submarine cables with Italian cabling company Prysmian Group.

