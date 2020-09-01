GALLERY: Chinese yard delivers second Fast4Ward FPSO to SBM Offshore

September 1, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) has built and delivered the second Fast4Ward FPSO hull to Dutch operator SBM Offshore.



Liza Prosperity FPSO; Photo by Charlie Xia; Copyright: SBM Offshore

The first vessel hull of this type was delivered in December 2019 and allocated to the Liza Unity FPSO for operations on the ExxonMobil-operated Liza field located offshore Guyana.

The construction for the third vessel started in August 2019 and is currently in progress.

Ordered in November 2018, the construction of the second Fast4Ward FPSO hull started in January 2019 and the hull was launched in March 2020.

On 31 August 2020, SWS, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, said it had completed the building of the second world’s original Fast4Ward Multi-Purpose Floater (MPF2).



The floater, named Prosperity, was allocated to ExxonMobil’s Payara development project located in the Stabroek block in Guyana.

The FPSO was designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day. It will have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

The FPSO will be spread moored in a water depth of about 1,900 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.