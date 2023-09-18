Gazprom delivers its first LNG via Northern Sea Route

September 18, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Russia’s Gazprom has announced that its own-produced shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the complex near the Portovaya CS was completely unloaded from the Velikiy Novgorod LNG tanker at the Tangshan LNG import terminal in China.

Courtesy of Gazprom

Gazprom noted it was the first time its own-produced LNG was delivered via the Northern Sea Route, adding that the use of this route ‘significantly’ reduces the time required for LNG shipments to be delivered to the Asia-Pacific region.

To remind, Gazprom’s complex for LNG production, storage and shipment near the Portovaya CS was launched in September 2022.

Its design capacity, according to Gazprom, is 1.5 million tons of LNG per year, and the facility produced its first million tons of LNG in May 2023.

The presence of such production capacities on the coast of the Baltic Sea is said to have considerably strengthened the energy security of the Kaliningrad Region.