OneSubsea to deliver subsea CO2 injection system for Northern Lights expansion
Back to overview
Home Subsea OneSubsea to deliver CO2 injection system for Northern Lights expansion

OneSubsea to deliver CO2 injection system for Northern Lights expansion

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
June 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

SLB OneSubsea has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Norwegian state-owned energy company Equinor for a subsea CO2 injection system destined for the second phase of the Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage project.

Source: SLB OneSubsea

Northern Lights constitutes the transport, reception and storage part of Norway’s Longship full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, initiated by the Norwegian government and designed to demonstrate large-scale CO2 capture, transport, and storage.

Captured and liquefied CO2 from customers’ sites is transported by ship to the onshore receiving terminal at Øygarden, then further transported via pipeline to a storage in the Aurora reservoir 2,600 meters under the North Sea seabed.

Related Article

The expansion in Phase 2 will increase the transport and storage capacity from 1.5 million to at least 5 million tons of CO2 per year. The project includes expanding the onshore terminal at Øygarden with a new jetty, constructing additional storage tanks and increasing the pump capacity, while the number of offshore injection wells will be increased from two to four.

Now, SLB OneSubsea’s scope includes two new satellite subsea CO2 injection systems with associated tie-in equipment, with work already underway and first deliveries expected in 2026.

The award follows the delivery of two subsea injection systems for the project’s first phase in 2023.

“Equinor’s enduring commitment to subsea standardization is now yielding substantial benefits across new offshore value chains, including CO2 storage. By utilizing standardized components, we achieve reduced risk and economies of scale, which enhance both traditional and innovative subsea projects,” said Mads Hjelmeland, SLB OneSubsea CEO. “The Northern Lights project is pivotal for Europe’s path toward net-zero emissions, and it is well aligned with our own strategy to expand the frontiers of subsea for a sustainable energy future.”

Northern Lights JV partners Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies announced on March 27 the final investment decision (FID) for the expansion project.

In May, it was confirmed that all the required permits are in place to start injecting and storing CO2 in the Aurora CCS license. Phase one is completed, fully booked and ready to receive CO2 from industrial customers. Operations are scheduled to begin in the second half of the year.

Equinor previously awarded Subsea7 and Aker Solutions with contracts for the second phase of the development. Subsea7 will deliver engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a five-kilometer CO2 pipeline, as well as installation of integrated satellite structures, umbilicals, tie-in and pre-commissioning activities, while Aker Solutions’ scope includes the EPC of the onshore facilities.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles