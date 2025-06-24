Back to overview
Home Wind Farms Geotechnical survey coming up at Dogger Bank D offshore wind site

Geotechnical survey coming up at Dogger Bank D offshore wind site

Business Developments & Projects
June 25, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

A short geotechnical survey is scheduled to begin at the Dogger Bank D offshore wind farm site in the UK this month.

The offshore supply vessel (OSV) Connector will be deployed to carry out the work within the array area and the export cable route.

The works will be performed in a single campaign, expected to commence on June 28 and continue until July 12, when all locations will have been surveyed, according to a recently published Notice to Mariners.

Dogger Bank D will have an installed capacity of up to 1.5 GW, according to the latest information shared by the Dogger Bank D joint venture partners, SSE Renewables and Equinor.

Offshore, the wind farm array covers a site of 262 square kilometers and could house up to 113 fixed-bottom offshore wind turbines. The offshore application also proposes up to two offshore platforms, as well as associated export and inter-array subsea cabling that would export power from Dogger Bank D to the national grid at a landfall point near Skipsea, in East Riding of Yorkshire.

From the Skipsea landfall, underground cables would transmit renewable power along a 55-kilometer route to a new onshore substation being developed by National Grid Electricity Transmission near Cottingham, north of Hull, called Birkhill Wood.

SSE Renewables and Equinor are working towards applying for development consent for Dogger Bank D. According to information on the UK Planning Inspectorate’s website, the application for a Development Consent Order (DCO) for the project is expected to be filed between July and September 2026.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshorewind.

The first three phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm are currently under construction. With an installed capacity of 1.2 GW each, Dogger Bank A, B and C will make up the world’s biggest offshore wind farm with a capacity of 3.6 GW, which would increase to 5.1 GW with Dogger Bank D.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles