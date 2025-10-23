Fugro Incheon
Geotechnical surveys wrap up at Ørsted’s 1.4 GW offshore wind project in South Korea

Business Developments & Projects
October 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Fugro UST21, a joint venture between Fugro and Underwater Survey Technology 21 (UST21), has completed offshore geotechnical site investigations for Ørsted’s 1.4 GW Incheon offshore wind farm in South Korea.

Credit: Fugro

Fugro’s geo-data will support the design of foundations and cable routes across the whole development area of the Incheon offshore wind project. The work covers a comprehensive scope of marine geotechnical services, including seabed cone penetration testing, downhole sampling, pressure metre testing, and laboratory analysis.

“We are proud to support Ørsted in launching South Korea’s largest offshore wind project. Our work will provide the critical Geo-data needed to inform safe and efficient foundation design, helping Ørsted deliver on its sustainability commitments and local economic development goals,” said Robert Shapcott, General Manager of Fugro UST21.

FugroUST21 was launched in February 2024 in support of the South Korean offshore wind sector. The company provides geo-data solutions for the country’s offshore renewable energy market.

Since Ørsted was granted a 1.6 GW Electricity Business License (EBL) in November 2023, the license size was adjusted to 1.4 GW in March 2025, following local stakeholder engagement during the review process.

In September, the developer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea South-East Power (KOEN) to explore KOEN’s potential participation in the development of the Incheon offshore wind farm.

That same month, Ørsted also made an agreement with South Korea’s steelmaker POSCO Group to look into working together on the project, where POSCO could provide strong steel for the offshore wind foundations and towers, and the deal could also involve sharing ownership, helping to develop the project, and managing the offshore wind farm’s operations and maintenance.

