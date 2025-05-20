GEOxyz opens first office in Africa, more expansions in its roadmap
Back to overview
Home Subsea GEOxyz opens first office in Africa, more expansions in its roadmap

GEOxyz opens first office in Africa, more expansions in its roadmap

Business Developments & Projects
May 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

GEOxyz has opened its first branch in Africa, located in Namibia, marking what the Belgium-headquartered survey company describes is a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy.

Geo Ocean IV. Source: GEOxyz

According to GEOxyz, Namibia was chosen as the regional base due to its central location, strong business environment, and growing demand for survey services in both offshore and onshore infrastructure sectors, allowing the provision of efficient support for projects across Southern Africa.

From the office located in Walvis Bay, GEOxyz will provide a full suite of data services including offshore hydrographic and geophysical surveys, as well as onshore services such as infrastructure mapping for railroads and land development.

Initially, the office will operate as a close collaboration between GEOxyz’s European and African teams, with a long-term goal of building a fully independent and locally led operation.

The company noted it was committed to hiring local talent, partnering with regional institutions, and investing in knowledge transfer to ensure benefit for the local teams, and will continue working closely with local schools to train the next generation of marine data specialists and surveyors.

Jacques Vancayseele, who has been with GEOxyz for over seven years, will lead the new office.

“I’m excited to lead this new chapter for GEOxyz in Southern Africa,” said Vancayseele. “This region holds immense potential, and with a dedicated local presence, we’re better positioned to deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients while contributing to local growth and development.”

GEOxyz plans further expansions in West Africa, Asia and South America.

“Opening our Namibian office is a natural next step in GEOxyz’s global expansion,” said Patrick Reyntjens, CEO of GEOxyz. “Having someone as experienced and locally embedded as Jacques at the helm ensures we can grow with purpose – combining our international standards with a deep understanding of the Southern African context.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles