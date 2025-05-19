Back to overview
German Zeppelin Power Systems unveils new hybrid fuel cell power generator

Business Developments & Projects
May 19, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Zeppelin Power Systems, a German provider of drive, propulsion, traction, and energy solutions for industrial and marine applications, rail vehicles, the oil and gas industry, and power generation, has unveiled its new fuel cell power generator, which can operate using hydrogen.

Courtesy of Zeppelin Power Systems

As disclosed, the official inauguration was held by Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher at Zeppelin’s headquarters in Bahrenfeld, and the hydrogen used for the test operation was provided by energy company MB Energy, which is currently still known as Mabanaft Deutschland.

It is understood that this half-size, 20-foot container is equipped with a control cabinet, a cooler, a lithium-ion battery, hydrogen cylinders, and a PEM fuel cell. The system is said to combine various technologies to achieve sustainable diversification of energy sources.

According to Zeppelin Power Systems, it is suitable for numerous industrial applications, including stationary, maritime, and rail applications, as well as emergency power supply.

The hybrid fuel cell and battery system was first presented in 2024 and has since been developed into a complete fuel cell power generator. As informed, the system has a nominal output of 50 kVA and can store approximately 30 kilograms of hydrogen in its cylinder bundles.

Johannes Harding, Head of Strategy and Innovation at Zeppelin Power Systems, commented: “After all the work that has gone into developing this fuel cell power unit, we have reached a real milestone today. It is a great honor for us to have the first mayor of Hamburg, Dr. Peter Tschentscher, at the official inauguration of our fuel cell power generator. His presence, as well as our collaboration with Mabanaft, underscores the significance of our project for Hamburg’s development as a hydrogen hub.”

Adrian Herberger, Head of Hydrogen & SAF at MB Energy, currently still Mabanaft, stated: “We are delighted that we were able to contribute to a more climate-friendly energy supply with our hydrogen at today’s inauguration of the fuel cell power generator. Our collaboration with Zeppelin Power Systems exemplifies how innovative technologies and sustainable energy sources can work together to advance the energy transition.”

Hamburg’s First Mayor Tschentscher stressed: “The new fuel cell unit from Zeppelin Power Systems in Hamburg has many applications. It opens up many new possibilities for replacing fossil fuels with green hydrogen and reducing CO2 emissions. Through its research and development, Zeppelin Power Systems is supporting the energy transition and strengthening Hamburg’s position as a hydrogen hub.”

