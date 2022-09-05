Golar Ingloo FSRU arrives at Eemshaven

September 5, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

International maritime logistics conglomerate Wagenborg has welcomed Golar Igloo FSRU at the port of Eemshaven to serve as the new floating LNG terminal.

Courtesy of Wagenborg

On 5 September, Wagenborg said that the floating storage and regassification unit Golar Igloo arrived at the port on the prior day.

This new floating LNG terminal at Eemshaven is developed in order to increase the security of supply and become less dependent on Russian gas. Until this year, the Netherlands only had an LNG terminal in the port of Rotterdam. The expansion in the Eemshaven and the optimisation of the terminal in Rotterdam will double the import capacity for LNG. The LNG terminal in the port of Eemshaven will consist of two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs); the Exmar S188 and the Golar Igloo.

Golar Igloo is the first of the two FSRUs to jointly form the new floating LNG terminal at Eemshaven called EemsEnergy Terminal. The second FSRU is to arrive on 5 September, again under the agency of Wagenborg.

Assisting the Golar Igloo FSRU marked the first towing job of the bollard pull tug Waterlines for Wagenborg. This ASD tug was recently acquired in Turkey after which she sailed to the Netherlands.

With the addition of this tug, the Wagenborg tug fleet now comprises nine tugs to provide tug assistance to various vessels in the Ems region. This includes multipurpose vessels, RORO vessels, offshore vessels, and LNG tankers.

By the end of this week, the first LNG tanker Murex is expected to arrive to supply the EemsEnergy Terminal with LNG.