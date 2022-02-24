GoodFuels to offer marine biofuel in Asia-Pacific

February 24, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Dutch marine biofuels supplier GoodFuels has opened its office in Singapore to serve demand for sustainable marine biofuel in the Asia-Pacific region.

Courtesy of GoodFuels

The Singapore office will be GoodFuels’ second office in addition to being its first outside of Europe. GoodFuels says this new presence in the region will enable it to respond to the growing demand for its biofuels.

These advanced biofuels come from feedstocks that are 100 per cent waste or residue. They reduce GHG emissions from shipping by up to 90 per cent.

So, GoodFuels will source and deliver its biofuels directly to one of the world’s most important shipping hubs. GoodFuels’ technology “drop-in” conventional tanks to cut carbon emissions without requiring any alterations to the fuel infrastructure or marine engines.

Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodFuels, said: “The launch of this first regional office is a major milestone for GoodFuels, strongly setting us up in one of the most important shipping hubs. This is a unique opportunity to have an even greater positive impact on the environment, by scaling up our sustainable biofuels to enable more shipping companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions today.”

Han added: “GoodFuels has a proven track record in Europe of pioneering the use of biofuels in transportation, especially in the shipping sector.”

Jing Xieng Jx Han, General Manager of GoodFuels Pacific Asia.

Jing Xieng JX Han is GoodFuels’ newly appointed general manager for Asia-Pacific. Han brings 20 years of experience in the energy sector.

Biofuels operations in Singapore

Over the last seven years, GoodFuels said it has completed hundreds of bio-bunkerings on a variety of vessel types. The new office will offer a local option to its clients in Asia, while also responding to demand from others in the region.

To remind, GoodFuels, BHP, and German shipping company Oldendorff Carriers conducted the first marine biofuel trial involving an ocean-going vessel bunkered in Singapore on 4 April 2021. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) supported this operation.

Moreover, French shipping major CMA CGM just started biofuel bunkering in Singapore as part of its trial to scale up the wider adoption of clean energy. This was also done with the support of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Quah Ley Hoon, CEO of MPA, said: “MPA remains committed to the environmental sustainability of the shipping industry and welcomes interested parties to join us on this journey.”