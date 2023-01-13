GTT receives new orders for LNGCs tank design

January 13, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received new orders from its partners, the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, for the tank design of new liquified natural gas carriers (LNGCs).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, it received three orders from DSME for the tank design of four new liquified natural gas carriers (LNGCs), on behalf of several international shipowners.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, each of them offering a capacity of 174,000 m3.

They will be fitted with a NO96 family membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery is scheduled between the third and the fourth quarters of 2026.

GTT also received an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of six new LNGCs on behalf of several Asian shipowners.

The tanks of these six vessels, each offering a capacity of 174,000 m3, will be fitted with the membrane containment system NO96 Super+ developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028.

Earlier, GTT received an order for the tank design of two LNG carriers from the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang, on behalf of a European ship owner.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Yangzijiang Shipbuilding orders tank design of LNG carrier duo at GTT Posted: about 1 month ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel on social media: