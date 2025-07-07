Back to overview
H2med hydrogen project advances with BarMar joint venture agreement

Business Developments & Projects
July 7, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Transmission system operators Enagás (Spain) – through its affiliate Enagás Infraestructuras de Hidrógeno (EIH), NaTran (formerly GRTgaz), and Teréga (France) have signed a shareholders agreement to create a joint venture for developing BarMar, the renewable hydrogen pipeline between Barcelona, Spain, and Marseille, France, and a part of the European H2med project.

This new step, coming one year after the signing of a joint development agreement (JDA) in June 2024, is said to accelerate the implementation of this component of the European Union’s first clean hydrogen corridor, which aims to cover 10% of Europe’s hydrogen consumption by around 2030.

As disclosed, the shareholding of the venture is distributed as follows: EIH-Enagás with 50%, NaTran with 33.3%, and Teréga with 16.7%. It reportedly reflects the overall balance of the H2med project, which is shared 50% by Spain and 50% by France. Francisco Pablo de la Flor, from Enagás, has been appointed as the new entity’s CEO.

Arturo Gonzalo, CEO of Enagás, said: “The creation of this joint company embodies our collective commitment and determination to deliver this vital energy infrastructure for Europe. This marks the beginning of a new operational phase that will allow us to tackle the technical and regulatory challenges with an integrated team and a common goal: making H2med a reality.”

Sandrine Meunier, CEO of NaTran, commented: “This new joint company provides the necessary framework for the long-term development of the BarMar hydrogen pipeline, a key component of the H2med project. It also gives concrete form to crossborder cooperation in developing strategic energy infrastructure to decarbonize our industries. Based in France, the BarMar company is now a place where all partners’ expertise in hydrogen transport will converge to foster a new phase of Europe’s energy.”

Carolle Foissaud, CEO of Teréga, stated: “The announcement of the BarMar company anchors H2med at the heart of Europe’s energy sovereignty and enables the achievement of carbon neutrality goals. The European funding testifies to the confidence placed in our joint expertise. Along its partners, Teréga is fully mobilised to make this European clean hydrogen corridor a success for the decarbonisation of our industries and regions.”

To note, H2Med is a transnational effort to connect the hydrogen networks of the Iberian Peninsula to those of France, Germany, and the whole of North-West Europe, enabling Europe to be supplied with affordable, renewable hydrogen by 2030. It consists of a hydrogen interconnection between Portugal and Spain (CelZa) and a subsea pipeline connecting Spain and France (BarMar).

This milestone follows renewed European support for the project, confirmed just eight days earlier during a meeting between the leaders of the companies involved in the H2med and the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission.

It comes alongside the recent signing of grant agreements with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) for the BarMar and CelZa projects, providing 100% of the funding requested under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and covering 50% of the development costs.

