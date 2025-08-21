Back to overview
HAMR Energy’s flagship green methanol project gains ground

Business Developments & Projects
August 21, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Australian chemicals company HAMR Energy has advanced its green methanol project in Portland with the completion of the pre-front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) phase.

Courtesy of thyssenkrupp Uhde

The pre-FEED work for the Portland Renewable Fuels Project was completed by German technology and engineering company thyssenkrupp Uhde.

The project, located in Victoria, Australia, will use biomass residues and renewable electricity to produce green methanol that can be used as a low-carbon liquid fuel to power shipping and aviation.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2024, thyssenkrupp Uhde will provide the biomass-to-methanol technology for the project.

The large-scale project will integrate its PRENFLO gasification technology with Uhde green methanol technology to convert forestry residue into high-value green chemicals. The facility will produce 300,000 tonnes per annum of green methanol.

The $AUD 2 billion ($USD 1.29 billion) project is expected to be operational by 2029.

The Victorian Government supported the Portland Renewable Fuels project with $500,000 for a feasibility study through its Portland Diversification Fund.

