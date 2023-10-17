High-quality gas reservoir discovered in southern North Sea

October 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Dana Petroleum, the UK subsidiary of Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), has discovered high-quality gas in the North Sea through exploratory drilling in the 42/27 exploration block.

Dana Petroleum acquired a 50% stake in block 42/27 in the southern North Sea through international bidding in 2020 and secured independent operating rights.

The company started full-scale exploratory drilling this July after deriving a “promising structure” and excavated to a final depth of 3,198 meters at the end of September, discovering gas in the target layer at the Earn prospect.

Following the discovery, Dana is carrying out evaluation drilling to accurately assess the amount of resources and to obtain additional data for future development.

The Earn prospect structure is located approximately 4 kilometers west of the company’s producing Tolmount Main prospect.

Source: KNOC

Dana is a 50% partner along with operator Harbour Energy in the Tolmount Southern North Sea gas development and its net share is around 20,000 boepd.

The project was given the go-ahead in August 2018. Dana and Kellas Midstream formed a 50:50 infrastructure joint venture to finance the platform and pipeline, known as the Humber Gathering System, and the modifications to Centrica’s Easington terminal to which gas is exported. First gas was achieved in April 2022.

Well clean-up and testing of the Tolmount East development well has been completed including the installation of the Xmas tree and protection structure. The well is now suspended for future tie-in to the subsea infrastructure which will facilitate production via the Tolmount platform.

The project is expected to achieve first gas at the end of this year.