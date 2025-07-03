EnerMech scores multi-year contract for North Sea FPSO support

FPSO Triton at sea
July 3, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Aberdeen-headquartered integrated solutions specialist EnerMech has won a long-term contract with compatriot oil and gas player Dana Petroleum for work related to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel the latter operates in the North Sea. 

FPSO Triton; Source: EnerMech

The three-year fixed-term contract comes with a further two by two-year extension option periods and covers the provision of offshore shutdown support services for FPSO Triton, located approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen in the North Sea.

As disclosed, the services EnerMech will provide include flange management, bolt torque and tensioning, on-site machining, nitrogen purging, nitrogen and helium leak detection, and drain, flush, purge, and vent services.

EnerMech CEO, Charles Davison Jr., said: “Supporting the Triton FPSO marks a significant milestone for our North Sea operations and aligns with our wider global growth strategy. Securing this long-term partnership with Dana Petroleum is a testament to our technical capabilities, innovation, and ability to deliver value across the full lifecycle of an asset.

“In this instance, we are delivering a tailored solution that enables full visibility of the Triton FPSO’s condition as it enters late-life operations. Combined with our proven methodologies and responsive support model, we’re proud to be helping extend asset life, minimize downtime, and ensure safe and reliable performance.”

As part of the contract, the company will also deploy its proprietary System Integrity Management (SIMPro) software, a digital solution for flange management and leak testing. This technology provides full lifecycle tracking and real-time insights, which the firm says enhances operational safety, compliance, and efficiency.

Located in block 21/30, approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen, FPSO Triton produces oil and gas from the Triton cluster. Dana is undertaking a life extension work program to ensure the operations of the 1997-built vessel continue up to and beyond 2030.

The fields currently producing oil and gas via the Triton are Evelyn, Bittern, Guillemot West and Guillemot Northwest, Gannet E, Clapham, Pict, and Saxon.

Dana Petroleum has operated FPSO Triton since 2012, kicking off oil production in 2000. Following a shutdown in early 2025 because of issues that popped up in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn, the production was first scheduled to resume in March, followed by May restart plans.

The operator then planned to bring the vessel back online once the annual maintenance programme is completed. In late June, Serica reported that repair work and maintenance were finalized and the process to restart operations at the FPSO was underway, with production due to begin shortly.

