HiiROC and Agile Energy unite to advance hydrogen production in Scotland

October 31, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

HiiROC, a UK hydrogen production company, and Agile Energy Recovery Limited, a compatriot developer of low-carbon energy parks, have partnered to evaluate the deployment of HiiROC’s proprietary process to produce low-carbon hydrogen at Agile’s Thainstone Energy Park in Inverurie, Scotland.

Credit: HiiROC and Agile Energy

It is understood that Agile is building a Swedish-style Integrated Resource Facility (IRF), which is expected to process up to 200,000 tonnes of municipal and industrial residual waste per year and produce power and heat for the surrounding area.

As for HiiROC, its Thermal Plasma Electrolysis (TPE) process reportedly requires less electricity than conventional water electrolysis and does not generate CO2 emissions, aligning with the UK’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Standard (LCHS). By leveraging the existing gas network and locating hydrogen production at the point of use, the company said it can avoid costly new infrastructure or waiting for new hydrogen pipelines or CCS clusters to come online. HiiROC’s first commercial units are planned for 2026.

The partners noted they will aim to maximize integration of their two plants, with the option to combine CO2 emissions from the IRF with HiiROC’s hydrogen to produce low-carbon e-methanol, an emerging alternative to diesel in maritime applications.

Tim Davies, CEO of HiiROC, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Agile Energy. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of a sustainable future and our commitment to innovation in the energy sector, combining the best of clean tech for the best possible outcome for the community.”

Graeme Taylor of Agile Energy stated: “Working with HiiROC allows us to combine our strengths and increase the potential positive impact of Thainstone. We look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship with HiiROC which will in turn enhance the environment and local community starting with the Thainstone project in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.”

