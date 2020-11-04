HMI all-electric manipulators for Triumph Subsea Services

November 4, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Ocean robotics firm Houston Mechatronics Inc. (HMI) has secured a deal to provide 26 all-electric ‘Olympic Arms’ to Triumph Subsea Services for their fleet of work class ROVs.

This landmark agreement represents the industry’s first commercialisation of this technology.

Derived from HMI’s Aquanaut technological advancements, Olympic’s strength-weight-size characteristics within an electric manipulator make it a first of its kind.

Olympic will provide: high precision, repeatability & dexterity; zero working fluid; lower overall power consumption; position & force feedback; intelligent path planning; and integrated tool changing.

Triumph Subsea Services will use green technologies and automation intelligence that should drive offshore operational efficiencies.

Being the first to commercialise the use of HMI’s Olympic arm is one further example of Triumph executing their strategy.

“It’s refreshing to be working with such aggressive and like-minded partners. It will take a coalition of the willing to bring these kinds of technologies to market and Triumph continues to show they have the aligned vision and energy to see it through,” HMI’s CEO Nicolaus Radford, also noted.

Triumph Subsea Services will also outfit its fleet of green-oriented vessels with Aquanauts, HMI’s all-electric subsea transforming AUV/ROV.

In addition, Triumph Subsea Services will retain HMI mission services team to provide supervised autonomy support services for Triumph’s Aquanaut fleet.

Aquanaut is another example of how technologically advanced robotics and autonomous systems are utilized within Triumph’s new green tech ecosystem of vessels that will be operating within the energy, offshore wind farms, offshore green hydrogen, and renewables sectors.