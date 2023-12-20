Höegh Autoliners taps VARO for biofuels supply

December 20, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Ocean transportation solutions provider Höegh Autoliners and Swiss energy company VARO have formed a strategic partnership focused on the use of biofuels to advance the decarbonization of the maritime sector.

Illustration only; Image by Höegh Autoliners

The collaboration will see VARO supply Höegh Autoliners with 100% advanced biofuels for deep-sea transportation from Europe in line with both companies’ decarbonization strategies.

Dev Sanyal, CEO of VARO stated: “Höegh Autoliners is not just a customer but a strategic partner. I am delighted that VARO will be collaborating with Höegh to forge innovative solutions, share insights, and drive sustainable progress, contributing to the ambitions set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce the carbon intensity of emissions from shipping by at least 40% by 2030, and 70% by 2050, compared with 2008 levels. Together, we aim to help decarbonise deep-sea shipping, leveraging the potential of biofuels and ensuring a more sustainable future for our customers.”

Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, commented on the partnership: “This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to becoming a leader in carbon-neutral deep-sea shipping and in our strategy to reduce our environmental footprint and combat climate change. We are pleased to provide our customers with greener deep-sea transportation solutions as a step toward more environmentally responsible shipping.”

As part of its ONE VARO Transformation strategy, VARO’s biofuels business is focused on reducing the use of food and feed as feedstocks and building assets to manufacture advanced biofuels derived from waste and advanced feedstocks, including sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and renewable diesel (HVO).

Höegh Autoliners has also been actively working toward achieving its vision of a sustainable future for deep-sea shipping.

In 2021, the company reached a milestone by completing its first carbon-neutral voyage when Höegh Trigger ran on advanced biofuels, adhering to the highest sustainability standards on its journey from Europe to South Africa.

In 2022, the company supplied 3,858 MT of biofuel to two prominent automobile manufacturers. In 2023, its commitment to sustainability continued by sourcing 10,377 MT of biofuel, with several other projects in the pipeline expected to further increase the biofuel supply in 2024.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Premium Höegh Autoliners has high ambitions for usage of biofuels Posted: about 1 year ago

Höegh Autoliners noted it had seen an increasing number of customers opting for biofuels, emphasizing the industry’s commitment to sustainability and the need to have trusted partners with long-term solutions to meet their changing needs.