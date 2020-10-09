Høglund teams up with Veracity by DNV GL

October 9, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image by Høglund Marine Solutions

Marine technology provider Høglund Marine Solutions and data platform provider Veracity by DNV GL have signed a collaboration agreement to share vessel performance data and work on digital solutions.

The parties plan to explore how Høglund’s onboard integration and data capture capabilities, and Veracity’s platform architecture and eco-system can help shipowners accelerate their digital initiatives.

Under the agreement, Høglund’s ship performance monitoring software will be given access to Veracity’s extensive domain knowledge in terms of data requirements, data quality, cyber security and analytics.

“By combining Høglund’s expertise in how to create, standardize and export data through a vessel’s integrated automation systems with DNV GL’s industry knowledge and independent role we can provide owners and operators with a more accurate overview of a ship’s performance in compliance with regulations,” Børge Nogva, President of Høglund Marine Solutions noted.

The cooperation paves the way for the creation and scaling up of new services.

As explained, when the data is on Veracity, it can be used for several use-cases, such as class requirements, digital class initiatives, enabling digital twins and operational efficiency.