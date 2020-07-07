Hollandse Kust Zuid export cables set sail from Greece to Netherlands
- Project & Tenders
The export cables for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Zuid grid connection have been sent off from Greece to the Netherlands, according to the Dutch cable logistics company WIND, which handled the load-out.
The company has been hired by Van Oord to provide subsea cable logistics for the grid connection project, for which Van Oord has been contracted by TenneT and is delivering export cables manufactured by the Greek cable supplier Hellenic Cables.
WIND is also responsible for two separate load-outs from the transport vessel to Van Oord’s cable laying vessel Nexus and one load-out into the storage.
TenneT awarded a contract for the connection of the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Alpha and Beta offshore platforms to the Dutch onshore grid to a consortium between Van Oord and Hellenic Cables in 2018.
The scope of work for the 700 MW Alpha project covers the design, the manufacture of 220 kV cables, cable-laying operations, and connecting the wind farm to the Maasvlakte high-voltage station.
The consortium is also in charge of supplying and installing the cables for the HKZ Beta project, including manufacturing and installation of a 66 kV subsea cable between the Alpha and Beta platforms.
The Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha grid connection will be ready by 2021, and the Beta is scheduled for completion in 2022.
The Dutch Hollandse Kust Zuid zone comprises four offshore wind farms that will be connected to the HKZ Alpha and HKZ Beta substations. The wind farms are being developed by Vattenfall.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 11 days ago
TenneT picks Next Geosolutions for route surveys, Fugro as backup
TenneT TSO B.V. has awarded Next Geosolutions with a contract to carry out cable route surveys on th...Posted: 11 days ago
-
Posted: 28 days ago
ENGIE Fabricom – Iemants get to work on Hollandse Kust Noord project
ENGIE Fabricom and Iemants have started engineering work on the Hollandse Kust Noord (HKN) offshore ...Posted: 28 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
HKZ Alpha jacket readies for sail-out
The project team working on the jacket foundation for the Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha offshore substat...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
- breaking news
Belgian consortium to build Dutch offshore substations
TenneT has selected the consortium of ENGIE Fabricom and Iemants to design, engineer, produce, deliv...Posted: about 1 month ago