Hollandse Kust Zuid export cables set sail from Greece to Netherlands

The export cables for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Zuid grid connection have been sent off from Greece to the Netherlands, according to the Dutch cable logistics company WIND, which handled the load-out.

The company has been hired by Van Oord to provide subsea cable logistics for the grid connection project, for which Van Oord has been contracted by TenneT and is delivering export cables manufactured by the Greek cable supplier Hellenic Cables.

WIND is also responsible for two separate load-outs from the transport vessel to Van Oord’s cable laying vessel Nexus and one load-out into the storage.

TenneT awarded a contract for the connection of the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Alpha and Beta offshore platforms to the Dutch onshore grid to a consortium between Van Oord and Hellenic Cables in 2018.

The scope of work for the 700 MW Alpha project covers the design, the manufacture of 220 kV cables, cable-laying operations, and connecting the wind farm to the Maasvlakte high-voltage station.

The consortium is also in charge of supplying and installing the cables for the HKZ Beta project, including manufacturing and installation of a 66 kV subsea cable between the Alpha and Beta platforms.

The Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha grid connection will be ready by 2021, and the Beta is scheduled for completion in 2022.

The Dutch Hollandse Kust Zuid zone comprises four offshore wind farms that will be connected to the HKZ Alpha and HKZ Beta substations. The wind farms are being developed by Vattenfall.