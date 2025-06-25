Back to overview
HydePoint and partners launch new hydrogen project in Norway

June 25, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian hydrogen systems developer HydePoint has partnered with compatriot Karmsund Hydrogen, owned by Norwegian Hydrogen, Sigma, and Karmsund Group, to build a green hydrogen facility in Karmsund.

Image by HydePoint

The facility will be located at Karmsund Group’s Service Base, enabling users from the maritime and onshore sectors direct access to locally produced hydrogen.

According to partners, the project is planned to produce more than 3,000 tons of hydrogen annually based on 20 MW installed electrolysis capacity.

As part of the partnership, HydePoint will contribute specialized technology and experience in maritime hydrogen production with its solution, which integrates a barge system with onshore infrastructure, enabling modular and flexible deployment of hydrogen capacity.

First hydrogen deliveries from the facility are expected in 2028. The project partners disclosed they are already in active dialogue with industrial and maritime customers, ensuring the production is tailored to real, local demand.

“As a local company with strong roots in the business community here, we’re proud to take a concrete step toward establishing hydrogen production in Haugalandet,” said Marie Aanensen, Chair of the Board at Karmsund Hydrogen. “This project lays the foundation for new green value chains and helps safeguard the competitiveness of our industries in a low-emission future.”

Jens Berge, CEO of Norwegian Hydrogen, added: “This project shows how strong industrial partnerships can lead to real emission reductions. Haugalandet has the right conditions to become a hub for green industry, and we’re pleased to be part of a collaboration that turns ambition into concrete action.”

Norwegian Hydrogen and HydePoint are also looking into ways to accelerate the development of mid-size dockside and near-shore green hydrogen projects as part of their partnership formed in late 2024.

