IBIA and INTERCARGO bolster collaboration on marine fuels and decarbonization

November 4, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) and the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) have formed a partnership to reinforce collaboration between the dry bulk shipping and marine fuels communities, with a focus on decarbonization, safety, and quality.

The two organizations entered into a reciprocal membership agreement to formalize their working relationship, underscoring the shared commitment to advancing safe, efficient, and sustainable maritime operations.

Through reciprocal membership, IBIA and INTERCARGO expect to gain greater access to each other’s expertise, activities, and working groups.

The agreement will encourage the exchange of knowledge and best practices, strengthen coordination in international forums such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and enhance engagement on issues of mutual interest, IBIA said.

By supporting dialogue between shipowners and the fuel supply chain, the collaboration intends to promote the development of safe and reliable bunkering practices and contribute to the industry’s transition towards low and zero-carbon fuels.

Alexander Prokopakis, Executive Director of IBIA, said: “We are delighted to welcome INTERCARGO as an IBIA member. Collaboration is vital as the industry moves towards new fuels and technologies, and this collaboration ensures our associations work hand in hand to promote safe, sustainable, and practical solutions for the future.”

Dimitris Monioudis, Chairman of INTERCARGO’s Technical Committee, added: “INTERCARGO strives to engage and collaborate with all industry stakeholders for the sake of a genuinely sustainable dry bulk sector. IBIA’s joining the INTERCARGO wider membership will provide us with expert knowledge and experience in relation to fuels available both today as well as in the future, always focusing on safe and pragmatic roadmaps available to our members.”

Last year, IBIA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BIMCO, the world’s largest international shipping association, to collaborate on challenges and opportunities within the areas of bunker, marine energy and maritime sectors and help facilitate shipping’s decarbonization efforts.

