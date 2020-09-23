Interventek scoops up Baker Hughes contract

September 23, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Credit: Interventek

Subsea systems technology specialist Interventek has secured an initial eight-figure contract from Baker Hughes.

Specifically, the deal will see Interventek supply multiple API-17G qualified 7.375” 10,000psi in-riser landing strings.

The landing strings will incorporate within Baker Hughes’ subsea systems as they develop and expand their in-house offering.

The landing strings comprise Interventek’s shear-seal Revolution safety valve, lubricator valve, retainer valve, latch and ancillary equipment.

The supply agreement also includes the provision of support for training, inspection, testing, maintenance and deployment of the technology.

Interventek’s Revolution valve is a compact and powerful shear and seal safety valve for subsea well intervention, which unlike its peers, uses separate cutting and sealing components to ensure seal integrity.

This technology cuts through all forms of intervention media and provides rapid closure for improved safety and reliability, Interventek explains.

It also reduces manufacturing lead times and cost and is suitable for a wide variety of subsea systems.

Gavin Cowie, managing director at Interventek, said:

“We believe this contract marks the start of an exciting long-term partnership with Baker Hughes.

“Talks are ongoing regarding the provision of both our in-riser and open-water well intervention systems, plus our new, compact and lightweight controls package.

“We aim to support Baker Hughes expand their offering, with technology that offers enhanced environmental and safety performance. Our recent investment in staff, new premises and onsite testing will ensure we are well placed to support this collaboration.

He also added: “With a pipeline of innovative new technology, Interventek is keen to establish partnerships with forward thinking subsea service providers. For us, collaboration is essential for industry advancement and is key to enable the roll-out of more advanced, fit-for-purpose solutions.”