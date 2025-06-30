Thor export cables
Home Offshore Wind Jan De Nul completes Thor export cable pull-in

June 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Jan De Nul has pulled two export cables for the 1,080 MW Thor offshore wind farm, currently under construction in Denmark.

Source: Jan De Nul Group via LinkedIn
Source: Jan De Nul via LinkedIn

The export cables will transport clean, renewable electricity from the offshore site 22 kilometers out in the North Sea to the Danish mainland.

In 2023, Jan De Nul, together with Hellenic Cables, won a contract to provide the entire cable package for the Thor offshore wind farm, including the manufacture and installation of 60 kilometers of export cables on the 30-kilometer-long cable route from the project to shore and approximately 200 kilometers of inter-array cables.

Recently, the Danish transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet announced that it had completed the construction work related to the connection of the wind farm to the national grid.

The 1,080 MW Thor project, Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, is currently under construction, with foundation and cable installation works underway.

The installation of the 72 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines is expected to begin in 2026, and Thor is scheduled to enter full operation in 2027.

The operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the offshore wind farm is also nearing completion. RWE is leading the construction and operation of Thor on behalf of its partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management.

